Ministry of finance officials remanded

The Anti-Corruption Court has remanded eight officials from the Ministry of Finance, including the Accountant General, until February 18 for the mention of their cases. Appearing before the Chief Magistrate, they heard charges including corruption, causing financial loss, abuse of office, and money laundering, among others. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the suspects were arrested two days ago over an alleged fraud of 60 billion shillings paid to fraudulent accounts of companies in the UK and Japan.