Ministry of Agriculture to establish model farm for women empowerment

A technical team from the Ministry of Agriculture and another from the state house are looking at over 15 acres in the Kachumbala sub-county in the Bukedea district. The team is looking to establish a model farm aimed at empowering women groups in 6 regions of Bugisu, Teso, Bukedi, Sebei, Karamoja and Busoga. The Commissioner of Agricultural Infrastructure, Engineer Boniface Okanya explains how to establish a model farm for cattle and goats. The farm is expected to cost over 2 billion Shillings.