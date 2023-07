Ministry investigates suspected food poisoning at Nakanyonyi Secondary School

The Ministry of Education says it has picked keen interest in last week's suspected food poisoning at Nakanyonyi Secondary School. Over 150 students were taken to various health centres after eating food that was suspected to be poisoned. The State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo who visited the school today says they want to get to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible.