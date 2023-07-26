Ministers reveal they use their own money to fuel official cars

The minister for trade, industry and cooperatives Francis Mwebesa has told MPs on the trade committee of parliament that he is contemplating suing the government over using his own money to run official duties. Two other ministers said they have gone three months without receiving fuel and the last time it happened, it was for less than a million shillings. Information the committee members are privy to shows that four senior staff members at the ministry spent 356 million shillings in fuel, over and above their 500,000 shillings monthly entitlement.