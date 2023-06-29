Ministers Kitutu and Lugoloobi committed to High Court

Karamoja Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi have appeared before the Anti-corruption court again over their involvement in the misappropriation and irregular distribution of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja. The two Ministers together with Joshua Abaho the senior secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and Michael Naboya a relative to Kitutu have been committed to the high court for trial after prosecution completed its investigations.