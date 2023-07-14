Ministers join efforts to resolve stalled iron ore mine land wrangle

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and her junior State Minister in charge of minerals, Peter Lokeris have joined their trade counterpart David Bahati in Rubanda district in the latest effort to resolve the longstanding dispute between Kamuntu Investment Limited and Kigezi Iron Ore artisanal Miners Association. The visit followed a petition from the Kigezi Iron Ore Artisanal Miners Association accusing Kamuntu Investment Ltd which is allegedly owned by the Rubanda West Member of Parliament Moses Kamuntu of unfulfilled payments.