Ministers clash over new administrative units

The Ministries of local government and finance have clashed over the operationalization of new administrative units. State Minister for Finance Henry Musaasizi blamed the local government sector for continually creating new units, which were eating into the budget. However, local government minister Raphael Magyezi reminded him that it was Parliament's mandate to create these units. Magyezi also called on the Finance Ministry to prioritize the purchase of vehicles for District chairpersons as their limited mobility was hindering the monitoring of government programs. The two Ministers met in the public service and local government committee of parliament today.