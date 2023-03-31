Ministers appear before parliamentary committee over iron sheets saga

The minister of state for defence Jacob Oboth has threatened to sue the minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu over the diverted Karamoja iron sheets. Oboth premised his stand on the fact that he is now compelled to return iron sheets. The call came as Six ministers, who received the iron sheets, appeared before the presidential affairs committee, probing the mismanagement of 39 billion shillings supplementary budget.