Minister warns head teachers against charging school fees

Embattled minister for Karamoja affairs Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu has warned headteachers of government-aided schools in Manafwa district against charging school fees. The minister, who is also Manafwa Woman MP says some headteachers are charging parents money to provide lunch to learners among other necessities. Kitutu has also warned them against sending learners out of school for not wearing uniforms.The minister delivered this message during the district’s belated women’s day celebrations where RDC Patience Webule Nambale revealed that the Emyooga funds remain underutilized.