Minister suspends Mukono land office amid corruption allegations

Lands State Minister Sam Mayanja has stopped the Mukono Zonal Land Officer Doreen Tumushabe to pave way for investigations by the State House Anti Corruption Unit, following reports of corruption in her office. This followed public complaints about double titling and fake land titles, some of which are held by financial institutions as collateral for loans. Following the persistent complaints, Minister Mayanja today headed to Mukono to resolve growing confusion in the office.