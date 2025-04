Minister Otafiire warns police against brutality during arrests

Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire has once again warned the police against assaulting or brutalizing civilians during arrests. He emphasized that the police have the mandate to arrest, not to punish suspects. The minister issued the warning during the launch of a seven-story data analysis center, which is expected to help the police track investigations in real-time. Sudhir Byaruhanga has more...