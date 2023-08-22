Minister Otafiire raises concerns over digital number plates implementation

The Internal Affairs Minister, Major General Kahinda Otafiire, has questioned how the implementation of the digital number plates project shall be executed. Otafiire’s concern comes from a bench-marking report by the Police from which the contractor, Joint Stock Company Global Security, indicated that the number plates were being produced in Poland a country whose relations with Russia have been cut or severed over the war with Ukraine. Major General Kahinda Otafiire asked MPs on the Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament to establish from the Ministers responsible for overseeing the project, how implementation shall be reached by the November deadline.