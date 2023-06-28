Minister Otafiire: Government not selective in arresting terrorism suspects

The minister for internal affairs Kahinda Otafiire has told the Muslim community that government is not selective when it comes to arresting suspects, especially in terrorism-related cases. He was responding to Muslim clerics who accused the government of targeting Muslims who have been arrested on terrorism and murder charges. This came as Muslims gathered at Nakivubo blue primary school playground in Kampala for the Eid al-Aduha prayers.