Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Gov’t develops qualifications framework to ease migration of labour, training abroad
  • 2 National Man accused of killing three younger siblings found dead 
  • 3 National Govt is against bad Muslims - Otafiire
  • 4 National Uganda able to feed over 200 million people – Museveni
  • 5 National Newborns to be prioritised for malaria vaccination