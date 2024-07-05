Minister Otafiire encourages police officers to pursue further education, promotions

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafiire, has urged police officers to pursue further studies and strive for promotions. He was presiding over the passing out of 261 police officers who underwent a six-month basic officer training course at Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi district on Thursday. Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba called on the officers to uphold their integrity by avoiding corrupt practices.