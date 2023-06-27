Minister optimistic even as eight parishes miss out on Parish Dev’t Model funds

At least 8 parishes in Kanungu district are yet to receive Parish Development Model funds, days after monies were disbursed at the district headquarters. Officials in Mishenyi, Nyanga, Nyamirama and Kayungwe are concerned about the development. According to Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the money has been returned to bank accounts, following irregularities in the records department. The news came to light as funds were being disbursed in Kanungu District.