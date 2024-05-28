Minister Nyamutoro with Nebbi Diocese on Martyrs' day trek

As Christian pilgrims from all walks of life trek to Namugongo to mark this year's Martyrs' Day on June 3rd, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has joined a group of pilgrims from Hoima Diocese on the Mubende-Mityana Road. In a related development, State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Phiona Nyamutoro has also joined pilgrims from Nebbi Diocese who are on their way to Namugongo. She joined them at Namaliga Parish in Bombo, where the group spent the night. Their next stopover is at St. Francis Catholic Church in Matugga, where they will spend the night.