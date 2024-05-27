Minister Nyamutooro joined pilgrimage near Bombo town

The State Minister for Minerals Phiona Nyamutooro has welcomed a group of pilgrims arriving from Nebbi around Bombo.Nyamutooro was joined as the Premier of the Ker Alur Cultural Union by Prince Vincent Ochaya Orach and several other local leaders. The group of over 540 pilgrims have spent the day walking and have reached Matugga, where they will spend the night. Herbert Kamoga spends the day with the pilgrims, as they continue their journey to Namugongo ahead of the Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations due on June 3rd.