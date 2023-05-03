Minister Nandutu returns to Luzira prison

State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu has been sent back to Luzira Prison awaiting the ruling on her bail application tomorrow. Appearing before the Anti Corruption court today, Nandutu pleaded not guilty to the charge of being found in possession of stolen property for the Karamoja subregion. Nandutu presented three sureties including the former leader of the opposition Nandala Mafabi. Nandutu’s lawyers told the court that Nandutu needs to get bail because she has a health problem and has never been charged with any offense. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.