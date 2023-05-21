Minister Nabakooba intervenes in Namayumba land wrangle

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba has warned land owners against forcing "bibanja" owners into forceful sharing arrangements as they bid to regain their ownership. Nabakooba's call came as she intervened in a wrangle involving residents of three villages in the Namayumba sub-county, in Gayaza, Kanziro, and Busamba villages in Wakiso district, who are facing eviction from their land. The residents informed the minister that there are different groups claiming ownership of the land and threatening to take it away. The land in question is approximately 2 square miles.