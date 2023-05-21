Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Govt determined to enforce Shs1b fine for power vandals –Minister
  • 2 National Kenya’s political games hurting EAC Common Market
  • 3 National Zelensky says Bakhmut 'not occupied' by Russia
  • 4 National Magistrate sacked for refusing to hand over litigant’s Shs7m
  • 5 National KIU guild president dies in road crash, five hospitalised 