Minister Musenero quizzed over exceeding expenses

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee has put the minister of Science and Technology Dr Monica Musereo on the spot over her refusal to submit accountability documents to the Auditor General over the sector's 2019 /2021 and 2021/2022 financial years. The minister appeared before the committee today as it commenced audit queries raised in a forensic report by the auditor general’s report on the expenditure of the Covid -19 funds allocated to the then Ministry of Science and Technology. Among others, queries are concerned that the ministry used 46 million shillings to buy 4 pairs of humanised mice instead of 8 pairs at 48 million