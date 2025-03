Minister Mugarra calls for integrity in leadership at UWA farewell

The State Minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra, has called for leadership with integrity among government workers. He made the call as the Uganda Wildlife Authority, together with conservation stakeholders, bid farewell to the outgoing Executive Director of the Authority, Sam Mwandha, in Kampala. The minister also urged government workers to emulate Mwandha and always prepare for their peaceful retirement.