Minister Mayanja orders arrest of Butiaba GISO following land conflict

The Butiaba Town Council Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) in Buliisa District has been arrested over allegations of aiding land grabbing. The arrest was ordered by the State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, who had gone to the area to intervene in a land conflict between residents of Booma Wantembo village in Butiaba Town Council and a local businessman. The land conflict involved 1,700 acres of land.