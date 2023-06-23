Minister Magyezi urges city councils to digitise operations

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has urged city council authorities in the country to digitize their operations to improve service delivery. Magyezi says virtual services and modern methods when properly cultivated can improve management and service delivery to the citizens. The Minister added that the clocking of staff, council meetings, interaction, and interface with the population can all be done digitally once the cities adopt this modern method of work. He was speaking during the launch of a five-year development plan for Mbarara City, where he called for innovations in transport to minimize pollution.