Minister Lugoloobi to answer corruption charges over misused iron sheets

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga has ruled that the State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi has a corruption case to answer and should explain to the court how he acquired iron sheets that were meant for the Karamoja Empowerment Programme.



Justice Kajuga says that the State has investigation-led evidence to satisfy each ingredient of the offense of dealing with suspect property against the minister.



The evidence, in the Judge's view, is sufficient to call for an explanation from the accused minister, and for that reason, she finds that the accused Minister has a case to answer and he is accordingly placed on his defense.



The Judge has fixed the 15th and 28th of January 2025 for the accused Minister to prepare and appear physically to start his defense.



Minister Lugoloobi was not present in Court today to receive the court ruling but sent his lawyer John Isabirye and sureties who said he was away on official duty.



Justice Kajuga told the Minister's lawyer that next time a written explanation for his absence should be brought before the court.