Minister Lugoloobi to answer corruption charges

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga has ruled that the State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi has a corruption case to answer and should explain to the court how he acquired iron sheets that were meant for the Karamoja Empowerment Programme. Justice Kajuga says that the State has investigation-led evidence to satisfy each ingredient of the offense of dealing with suspect property against the minister. The evidence, in the Judge's view, is sufficient to call for an explanation from the accused minister, and for that reason, she finds that the accused Minister has a case to answer and he is accordingly placed on his defense.