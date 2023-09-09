Minister Kyofatogabye tips residents on SACCOS

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogaye has urged Nakasongola residents to join Saccos and embrace a saving culture to ensure develop. According to the minister, while the government is supporting people to create wealth through different programs, the engine for development lies within the people themselves. The minister's call came as he formally launched the Katuugo Rural Development Sacco in Nakasongola District, which was started by area MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala. Both the minister and MP supported the Sacco with 10 million shillings as additional seed capital, to take the grand sum to 20 million shillings.