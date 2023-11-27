Minister Kitutu wants Bugisu culture documented for posterity

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu has asked the Bugisu cultural institution to document the history and culture of the tribe. According to Kitutu, cultures are slowly losing vital information that has gone undocumented for years, yet it’s only through documentation of information that these cultural institutions can be preserved. The minister, who also serves as the Manafwa District Woman MP, was meeting the clan of Bamululu in Namisindwa at the weekend.