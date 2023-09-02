Minister Kitutu tips Mbale youth on authority

Minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu has called upon the youth to be God-fearing and obedient to all authority. While speaking to over 1,500 youths at the ongoing Youth Conference in Manafwa district that was organized by the Mbale diocese, Minister Kitutu noted that obedience to God and authority will set the young people on the right path to being productive citizens. Rev Robert Wanzala, the diocese youth coordinator revealed that they organized the conference to help the young people come up with solutions to the challenges that they are facing in their daily lives.