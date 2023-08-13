Minister Kitutu supports $28B Arlington School construction in Bududa for quality education

The minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu has backed the construction of Arlington secondary and vocational international school in Bududa district, which will cost over 28 billion shillings. The school is intended to provide high-quality education in the region and is planned to provide a unique curriculum. The minister was insistent that learning will not be restricted to girls, but also boys.