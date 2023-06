Minister Kitutu promotes high value coffee growth

The minister for Karamoja Affairs, who doubles as Manafwa District Woman MP, Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu has rolled out an initiative that will see farmers in Manafwa district receive improved coffee varieties. The minister is hoping to roll out this program in some 36,000 households in the district. The initiative is aimed at increasing household incomes in the ongoing fight to end poverty in Manafwa district.