Minister Kitutu assures public she is still in charge after accusations of iron sheets mismanagement

The minister for Karamoja affairs Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu has refuted reports in her home area of Namisindwa that she could soon lose her job owing to the saga around missing iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja. Speaking to the locals Tesekulu sub-county in Namisindwa district, the minister insisted that in the long run, she will be proved right. The minister is out on bail after being charged with diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme. She will be back in court for mention of the case, later this month.