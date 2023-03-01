Minister Kitutu asks for more time to prepare response to iron sheets scandal

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu, has appeared before the Presidential Affairs Committee to respond to the petition by the Karamoja parliamentary committee over the management of relief items in Karamoja. However, her presence didn’t provide the anticipated answers, especially for the controversial iron sheets donated to different government officials meant for the Karamoja sub-region after asking for more time to get the answer and will re-appear on Friday. Meanwhile, finance minister MatiyaKasaija says he didn't ask for any iron sheets though he got hundreds of them.