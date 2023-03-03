Minister Kitutu apologises for misappropriation of Karamoja iron sheets

The Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu has apologized for diverting iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in the sub-region. Kitutu told members of the presidential affairs committee before which she appeared for the second time this week that she was never guided on how to go about with business. The MPs pressed her on where the guidance should have come from and whether there was ever a plan for the supplementary budget of 39 billion shillings of which 22 billion was for the purchase of the iron sheets.