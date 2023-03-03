Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Burundi to deploy troops to eastern DR Congo
  • 2 News US announces Shs18b bounty for ADF leader Musa Baluku capture
  • 3 National Wameli’s body finally returned home
  • 4 National Mafias worked for my exit, says suspended Masaka RCC 
  • 5 National How farmer field schools have boosted agriculture