Minister Kasolo orders arrest of Kumi SACCO leader

Police in Kumi have arrested the Chairman of Okanya-puru SACCO in Nyero Sub-county, Kumi district, for allegedly soliciting women from various women's groups before they can access Parish Development Model funds. The arrest came after a directive from the State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo, during a Baraza in Kumi Municipality. Kasolo also emphasized that commercial banks causing difficulties for PDM beneficiaries are under close scrutiny.