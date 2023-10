Minister Kasolo asks MPs to mobilise support for programmes

State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo has asked his colleagues in the cabinet and members of parliament to mobilize and educate the masses about the importance of government programs like Emyooga and the parish development model. Kasolo is in Teso region on an assessment tour on the performance of the government programs. He revealed that Teso region is performing poorly in recovery of the emyooga funds.