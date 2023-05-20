Minister Kasaija tips 200 youth on business skills

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has tipped youth leaders in Kibaale to use the skills recently acquired to improve their personal incomes. The call came as he presented over 200 youths with kits to help to set up their own enterprises following a training session conducted by the Hoima Catholic Diocese. The youth were equipped with technical skills in the areas of carpentry and joinery, tailoring, mechanics, plumbing, hairdressing, catering and welding, for six months.