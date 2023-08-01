Minister Kasaija orders wetland encroachers out

Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has asked residents of Kibaale District to vacate wetlands and forests to ensure environmental conservation. Kasaija was commissioning a 745 million shillings Imara Water Supply System constructed by the Ministry of Water and Environment in Imara Parish, Mugarama Sub-county Kibaale district. He says most of the wetlands and forests in the district have been which has distorted weather patterns not only in the area but the country at large.