Minister Kahinda Otafiire demands fairness in promotions

Internal Affairs Minister Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has tasked the police authority to carefully study how police promotions are carried out in the force, following concerns by those who have missed out on the assignments after serving more than 15 years in the force. The call came as the police top organ carried out 1,638 promotions of police officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Senior Commissioner of police.