Minister Kadaga promises special programs to empower Muslim youth

The Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has assured the Muslim community that the government is designing special development programs to help them affirm their rights without fear of retribution. She was responding to concerns raised by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje, about marginalization. This occurred during the National Youth Muslim Day celebrations at the Gaddafi National Mosque today in Old Kampala.