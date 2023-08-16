Minister Evelyn Anite asks contractors to complete Namanve Industrial Park road network in time

Forty percent of the work on the Namanve Industrial Park road network construction project is done with the contractor left with a year to complete it. The government borrowed 215 million euros for the project that would be completed in four years. The road network covers the 2,200 acres on which the industrial park sits. The state minister for investments Evelyn Anite and officials of the Uganda Investment Authority inspected the work being done by Lagan DOTT Company Namanve. The park was started in 1991.