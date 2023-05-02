Advertisement

Minister Engola shot dead

Tuesday May 02 2023
By JANE NAFULA 

The State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola has been shot dead this morning by his bodyguard from his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the incident.


“Yes. Go to Kyanja, there is a shooting. A soldier has shot his boss,” Owoyesigire told this publication in a brief telephone interview.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also confirmed the minister's death while presiding over the plenary session this morning.

“This morning, I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan.  We can’t change anything,” Ms Among said.

The scene of crime has been cordoned off by security personnel.

Gender Minister, Betty Amongi is among g the government officials who have already arrived at  Engola’s home in Kyanja.


