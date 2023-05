Minister Engola's death received with shock in Oyam district

Following his death, the news arrived at Col Engola's home in Awangi, Iceme Sub County in Oyam district. There, the bereaved family members expressed shock and dismay at the news of the minister's death and commended him for his role in defending his homeland during the insurgency that hit the area in the late 1990s. Many have gathered at home as they await funeral arrangements to be communicated.