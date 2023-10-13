Minister decries misuse of emyooga, PDM money

A sizable number of Emyooga and Parish Development Model beneficiaries used the money to settle their personal financial needs like paying school fees for their children. The shocking revelations were made during several meetings with the State Minister for Micro Finance Haruna Kasolo, who is in Bukedea District to monitor how the programmes are being rolled out in the area. However, Kasolo directed all beneficiaries who diverted the money to pay it back to their respective SACCOs within 30 days. Moses Otim, the district commercial officer said out of 550 million shillings that was disbursed to 17 SACCOs, only 27 million has been recovered.