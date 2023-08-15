Minister claims manipulation in World Bank's funding halt

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem says there are some individuals pulling the strings on the latest decision made by the World Bank to halt funding for any future projects in Uganda. On Wednesday last week, the World Bank Group issued a statement halting funding for future projects, due over the country's stand on the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.In an exclusive interview, the minister revealed that despite these individuals' attempts, high level government engagements with the World Bank are going on to reverse the decision.