Minister calls for probe into land allocation for Arua city project

The State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello, has requested the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the allocation of four acres of land to a private developer in Arua City for the construction of a stadium and a business park as part of a public-private partnership. She expressed concern over the absence of a memorandum of understanding outlining how the returns would be shared with Arua City Council. Akello has asserted that the allocation of land and the 49-year lease to the investor violated the law. The minister is currently inspecting the performance of government projects and the use of public funds in Arua City.