Minister calls for arrest of engineer over broken bridge

State Minister for Works in charge of Roads Musa Ecweru is calling for the interdiction of the Amuria district Engineer Julius Ewonya for negligence and abuse of office over his failure to repair the Otiido Bridge, which has cut off thousands of people from accessing government services and other goods. The bridge, which connects Atakia Parish and Abiya to Amuria district headquarters was swept away after a heavy downpour in March 2022. According to John Alenyu, the Abiya LC3 Chairperson, the collapse of the bridge has led to higher absenteeism of pupils from the school, as many are unable to cross.