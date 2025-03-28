Minister Beatrice Akello calls for investigation into misuse of SHS. 3B at Makerere University

The State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello, has called for investigations into the 3 billion shillings spent by Makerere University under the Human Resource Development project. She stated that the objectives of the project were unclear and the money was not utilized effectively due to corrupt tendencies. Akello was monitoring government-funded innovation projects at Makerere University, where she met with key researchers from the College of Engineering, among others.