Minister Baryomunsi asks Kanungu youth to embrace practical skills to tackle unemployment

Information Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has urged the youth in Kanungu to embrace practical skills as a way to combat unemployment, which remains a major hindrance to their development. He made the call while presiding over the graduation ceremony of 200 youths who had completed a six-month training program in hands-on skills such as tailoring and fashion design in Kanungu District.