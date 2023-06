Minister Babalanda asks RDCs to be vigilant about security

The Minister of Presidency Milly Babalanda has urged institutional heads and local community leaders in the Kayunga district to treat security as a priority. She told the Resident District Commissioners in Kayunga to ensure that they monitor and inspect guest houses and lodges to ensure that there are no wrongdoers. Babalanda spoke during an event at Sseguya Memorial technical institute in Kayunga district.