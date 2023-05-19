Minister Babalanda accuses RDCs of bribing her

The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda has revealed attempts by Resident District commissioners to bribe her. While opening a two-day capacity-building workshop for RDCs and DISOS from the South Western region held in Mbarara city, the Minister disclosed that the bribes are sent directly to her mobile money account, the latest being 20 million shillings from a woman she declined to identify. The minister condemned the practice describing it as a bad habit and shameful.